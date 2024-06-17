Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match

The Ukrainian soccer federation unveiled an installation in Munich showcasing a stadium stand destroyed in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
This display aims to raise awareness ahead of Ukraine's first match at the European Championship against Romania on Monday.
The installation features parts of the stand from Kharkiv’s Sonyachny stadium, which was originally built for Euro 2012.
The stadium, used by the Netherlands as a training base during Euro 2012 and by Ukraine before the last European Championship, was destroyed by Russian troops in May 2022.
The display highlights the damage to 500 sports facilities in Ukraine due to Russian bombings and missile strikes over the past two years.
"Today we’re going to start our games," said former Ukraine coach and striker Andriy Shevchenko, now the president of the country’s soccer federation.
He added, "One team on the field but a million soldiers who stay and defend Ukraine. We are all together. We play today for the country and for the people who defend our lives and our country."
Shevchenko went on to share,"Learning that the stadium was destroyed felt like finding out your home was ruined."
"It’s very important that we show during the war that in the country, we continue our lives," Shevchenko stated.
Shevchenko further added, "Sport is a big part of our society. It’s a very powerful tool, but in good hands. The participation of the Ukrainian team today sends a crucial message to the world that we continue to live, fight, and try to be part of European and global society, sharing the same values of freedom and democracy."
Additionally, the installation will tour various German cities, with the next stop in Düsseldorf, where Ukraine will face Slovakia on Friday in their next Group E match.