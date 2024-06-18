Dario G star Paul Spencer passes away at 53 

Paul Spencer, known for his work as part of the music group Dario G, has sadly passed away at the age of 53 following a battle with cancer.
Spencer, recognized for hits like Sunchyme and Carnaval de Paris, had been fighting stage four rectal cancer since 2023.
His family announced his passing on social media, saying, "He was positive until the end, but this was one battle he could not fight anymore."
They remembered him as a beloved musician who leaves behind a wonderful legacy and happy memories.
Originally part of the trio Dario G along with Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer, Paul had been performing solo under the Dario G name in recent years.
The group gained fame with their debut single Sunchyme, reaching number 2 on the UK singles chart in 1997.
Their track Carnaval de Paris for the 1998 FIFA World Cup also found success, peaking at number 5 in the UK singles chart.
Tributes poured in from fellow musicians, with electronic duo Phats and Small remembering Spencer as one of the good guys, and British DJ MistaJam sending sincere condolences.
Meanwhile, DJ Sigala, reflecting on Spencer's inspiration, urged others to prioritize their health, echoing Spencer's own messages about getting checked for cancer.
Spencer announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2023 on his social media account, expressing his determination to fight it with positivity.
However, he had to cancel his first scheduled performance of 2024 at the County Ground in Swindon due to illness.