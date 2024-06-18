Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter assured Taylor Swift isn’t bothered by her Kim Kardashian collab

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Sabrina Carpenter assured Taylor Swift isn’t bothered by her Kim Kardashian collab

Sabrina Carpenter has dismissed all gossip about friend Taylor Swift being upset by her SKIMS shoot for Kim Kardashian as hogwash.

It was in the month of April 2024 when she posed in an advertisement campaign for Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear brand.

As soon as the photographs hit online portals, many praised the singer’s modeling job while others were concerned if her friendship with Taylor Swift was at stakes.

This is because Kim Kardashian has had “bad blood” with the Eras Tour superstar for a long time now, starting at the time when she was still married to Kanye West.

Clearing everyone’s worries, Sabrina Carpenter recently told Rolling Stone, “As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I'm constantly working.”

“I’ve been very, very communicative with Taylor Swift about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” she added.

Going on, the vocalist slipped in that it was a matter of “no weirdness” for the two of them.

While Taylor Swift is stuck in a feud with Kim Kardashian since 2009, she and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship goes back to 2017, when they met backstage for a concert.

Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats

Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls

1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls

Hollywood News

1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Angelina Jolie gets new bold tattoo hinting at Brad Pitt divorce
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Dario G star Paul Spencer passes away at 53
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘love addiction’ keeps crumbling their relationships
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
'House of Dragon' returns with more bloodshed in 'A Son for a Son' episode
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren drop UNSEEN clip from Tony Awards
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne bags her first Tony Award
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Emilia Clarke explains why she can’t watch ‘House of the Dragon’
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get carried away by impulsive passion in public