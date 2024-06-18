Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter has dismissed all gossip about friend Taylor Swift being upset by her SKIMS shoot for Kim Kardashian as hogwash.
It was in the month of April 2024 when she posed in an advertisement campaign for Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear brand.
As soon as the photographs hit online portals, many praised the singer’s modeling job while others were concerned if her friendship with Taylor Swift was at stakes.
This is because Kim Kardashian has had “bad blood” with the Eras Tour superstar for a long time now, starting at the time when she was still married to Kanye West.
Clearing everyone’s worries, Sabrina Carpenter recently told Rolling Stone, “As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I'm constantly working.”
“I’ve been very, very communicative with Taylor Swift about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” she added.
Going on, the vocalist slipped in that it was a matter of “no weirdness” for the two of them.
While Taylor Swift is stuck in a feud with Kim Kardashian since 2009, she and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship goes back to 2017, when they met backstage for a concert.