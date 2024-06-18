Royal

Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats

Prince William to continue with Royal Ascot festival without Kate Middleton

  • June 18, 2024


Prince William has joined father King Charles on an outing to honor the annual Garter Day service held at Windsor Castle, but Kate Middleton has chosen to miss out.

The dad-son duo was accompanied by Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the traditional commemoration of the Order of the Garter on June 17.

It happened to emerge as a busy day for these three key members just two days after celebrating King Charles’ birthday at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

At the same event, Kate Middleton had reemerged into the public for the very first time after announcing her cancer diagnosis.

But, now, the Princess of Wales has retreated to Adelaide Cottage for continuing her chemotherapy and spending as much time as possible with the three children she shares with Prince William.

According to Mirror, there has been no update on the return plan so far with royal sources saying that public duties are decided on her health status at any given time.

But it’s said that Kate Middleton “hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer.”

Royal News

Meghan Markle made ‘ridiculous’ blunder right before Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘begged’ King Charles for not marrying Queen Camilla
Prince Harry in eerie silence on Fathers’ Day after Trooping the Colour
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of royal sons on Fathers’ Day
King Charles altered balcony to affect Kate Middleton at Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton captures Prince William in her lens for Fathers’ Day
Kate Middleton was determined not to ‘upstage’ King Charles at Parade
Prince William wishes King Charles on Father’s Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE
King Charles cherishes bond with dad Philip on Father’s Day in unseen video
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘kicked’ from Buckingham Palace Balcony
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour