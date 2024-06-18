Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats

Prince William has joined father King Charles on an outing to honor the annual Garter Day service held at Windsor Castle, but Kate Middleton has chosen to miss out.
The dad-son duo was accompanied by Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the traditional commemoration of the Order of the Garter on June 17.
It happened to emerge as a busy day for these three key members just two days after celebrating King Charles’ birthday at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.
At the same event, Kate Middleton had reemerged into the public for the very first time after announcing her cancer diagnosis.
But, now, the Princess of Wales has retreated to Adelaide Cottage for continuing her chemotherapy and spending as much time as possible with the three children she shares with Prince William.
According to Mirror, there has been no update on the return plan so far with royal sources saying that public duties are decided on her health status at any given time.
But it’s said that Kate Middleton “hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer.”