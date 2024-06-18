Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman won the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award on Tuesday.
The Big Little Lies alum expressed gratitude and shared her “auditioning” journey in the award acceptance speech.
Meryl Streep announced her name for the prestigious award.
A video featuring Nicole’s co-stars giving her tribute was also played.
The A-list celebrities who were featured in the tribute video includes Cate Blanchett, Russell Crowe, Zac Efron, Jimmy Fallon, Morgan Freeman, Hugh Jackman, Joey King, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Meryl Streep, Miles Teller, Keith Urban, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon.
Nicole penned a gratitude note on her Instagram recently along with some pictures with her family and co-stars.
She wrote, “I’ll never forget the extraordinary feeling of being in a room surrounded by all the people I love & admire, and I can’t wait to experience it again and share it with all of you tonight at 10PM/PT on @TNTDrama! Thank you, thank you, thank you! @AmericanFilmInstitute”
In the shared clip, Nicole was wearing a dazzling golden gown with her hair parted from one side.
Another picture features her striking a pose with Zac, Meryl and Reese.