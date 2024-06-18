Hollywood

Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman expresses gratitude after winning the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024


Nicole Kidman won the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award on Tuesday.

The Big Little Lies alum expressed gratitude and shared her “auditioning” journey in the award acceptance speech.

Meryl Streep announced her name for the prestigious award.

A video featuring Nicole’s co-stars giving her tribute was also played.

The A-list celebrities who were featured in the tribute video includes Cate Blanchett, Russell Crowe, Zac Efron, Jimmy Fallon, Morgan Freeman, Hugh Jackman, Joey King, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Meryl Streep, Miles Teller, Keith Urban, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon.

Nicole penned a gratitude note on her Instagram recently along with some pictures with her family and co-stars.

She wrote, “I’ll never forget the extraordinary feeling of being in a room surrounded by all the people I love & admire, and I can’t wait to experience it again and share it with all of you tonight at 10PM/PT on @TNTDrama! Thank you, thank you, thank you! @AmericanFilmInstitute”

In the shared clip, Nicole was wearing a dazzling golden gown with her hair parted from one side.

Another picture features her striking a pose with Zac, Meryl and Reese.

Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside

Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years sparks US concern

Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years sparks US concern
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?

Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?

Hollywood News

Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Angelina Jolie gets new bold tattoo hinting at Brad Pitt divorce
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Dario G star Paul Spencer passes away at 53
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘love addiction’ keeps crumbling their relationships
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
'House of Dragon' returns with more bloodshed in 'A Son for a Son' episode
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren drop UNSEEN clip from Tony Awards
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne bags her first Tony Award
Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?
Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’