Entertainment

Ayeza Khan slips in designer dress for second day of Eid

Ayeza Khan shares a bunch of gorgeous pictures from the second day of Eid

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Ayeza Khan slips in designer dress for second day of Eid
Ayeza Khan shares a bunch of gorgeous pictures from the second day of Eid 

Ayeza Khan exuded elegance as she decked up in style to mark the second day of Eid.

Turning to her Instagram handle this Tuesday, the Laapata star shared a glimpse of her designer piece as she posed from inside her lavish home.

Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a baby pink heavily embellished outfit with her soft curls adding more appeal.

She went minimal in makeup and accessories. To complement her look, the diva chose to wear gajras. 

“ Eid Ka din, wearing this haseen jora,” Khan captioned her post.


Fans could not stop swooning over the Jaan e Jahaan star as her post garnered more than a million likes in just a minute.

“ Mashallah prettiest as always, “ one comment read.

“ Pink is adorable, “ another penned.

The third added, “ Heavenly gorgous.”

“ Most elegant personality ever in Pakistan,” the fourth added.

To note, the Pyaray Afzal star is an avid social media user, who often lights up her feeds with tidbits from her everyday life.

On Eid day 1, the actress dropped some family clicks with her husband Danish Taimoor and two kids.

Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors

Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors
Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest

Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Entertainment News

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charges
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Salma Hayek applauds Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for Tony Awards win
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
St. Vincent gets impressed by Taylor Swift’s 'Cruel Summer' success
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Sabrina Carpenter shares thoughts on unreal Wembley Stadium debut
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post