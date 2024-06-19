Ayeza Khan slips in designer dress for second day of Eid

Ayeza Khan exuded elegance as she decked up in style to mark the second day of Eid.
Turning to her Instagram handle this Tuesday, the Laapata star shared a glimpse of her designer piece as she posed from inside her lavish home.
Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a baby pink heavily embellished outfit with her soft curls adding more appeal.
She went minimal in makeup and accessories. To complement her look, the diva chose to wear gajras.
“ Eid Ka din, wearing this haseen jora,” Khan captioned her post.
Fans could not stop swooning over the Jaan e Jahaan star as her post garnered more than a million likes in just a minute.
“ Mashallah prettiest as always, “ one comment read.
“ Pink is adorable, “ another penned.
The third added, “ Heavenly gorgous.”
“ Most elegant personality ever in Pakistan,” the fourth added.
To note, the Pyaray Afzal star is an avid social media user, who often lights up her feeds with tidbits from her everyday life.
On Eid day 1, the actress dropped some family clicks with her husband Danish Taimoor and two kids.