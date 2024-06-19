Ariana Grande reveals intentional 'voice change' in viral video

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Ariana Grande recently revealed that the noticeable change in her voice in a viral video was intentional

.A recent interview with the 7 Rings crooner was conducted by Podcrushed, her voice abruptly swings back to a higher tone in the TikTok video after she begins speaking at a lower range.

After the video was uploaded a day ago, it has received over 5 million views.

Grande has stepped forward to provide an explanation for the abrupt vocal shift.

“Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health,” Grande replied.

She added, “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing. I’ve always done this BYE.”

Notably, the Everything singer recently dropped her latest studio album titled Eternal Sunshine.

While conversing about her album she shared, “I did not plan to [make new music now]. I didn’t have the goal to make an album.”

Grande continued, “I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked, either both parts or just one part. I wasn’t sure how I would feel.”

Additionally, Grande, who plays Glinda in the movie version of the musical Wicked, will feature opposite Cynthia Erivo.

The movie, which was directed by Jon M. Chu, will debut on November 27 in theatres.

