Prince William reveals Princess Diana's celebrity crush

In a shocking revelation, Prince William has disclosed that his late mother, Princess Diana, had a secret celebrity crush on a renowned Hollywood actor Kevin Costner.
Prince William shared this intimate detail during a private meeting with the actor Kevin Costner.
Appearing for People Magazine’s cover story, Kevin recalled a touching story about meeting Prince William.
"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,' he reminisced.
He went on to share, “We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands”
“The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you,” the Yellowstone actor recalled with a wide smile.
Although, Kevin stayed tight-lipped on sharing the details of their conversation but described the experience as "very sweet" and praised Prince of Wales as "quite a young man."
“Such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about,” he shared.
This encounter follows an earlier connection between Kevin and the royal family, as he had been in talks with Princess Diana about a potential sequel to his 1992 hit film The Bodyguard, co-starring Whitney Houston.
Kevin, who had been introduced to Princess Diana by Sarah Ferguson, shared details about the meeting, noting, "There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it's how I operate.”
He continued, "It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk.”
Kevin Costner is famous for his roles in films like Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard, Yellowstone and many more.