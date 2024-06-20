Gigi Hadid cherishes summer moments with daughter Khai and best friend 

Hollywood

  June 20, 2024
American fashion model Gigi Hadid is making the most of her summer, enjoying quality time with her best friend, Leah McCarthy, and her daughter, Khai.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the former girlfriend of renowned singer Zayn Malik shared a series of sweet pictures, along with a caption, "been summering!"

In the first and second pictures, Gigi can be seen striking poses in the sunlight.

While, the third picture shows Khai enjoying her summer, reminiscent of her mother.

Alongside her own photos, Gigi also shared sweet pictures of her best friend.

The pictures captured the hearts of many fans, who loved seeing the mother-daughter duo making summer memories.

Khai, the daughter of Gigi and British singer Zayn Malik, appears to be growing up quickly, much to the delight of Gigi's followers.

Shortly after Gigi shared pictures fans swarmed the comment section, expressing their surprise at how fast Khai is growing.

One fan noted, "How fast is time? Khai grows very well."

Another user commented, "Gorgeousssss! And Khai, she's a grown kid already! Such a cutie & such a blessing seeing her growing through the years."

One fan remarked, "Baby Khai is a big pretty girl. How is she 4 this year?!"

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who were together for five years, decided to part ways in 2021.

Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their daughter Khai.

