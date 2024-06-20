Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son AbRam at Mumbai Airport: WATCH

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan is sufficient to enlighten the day of many fans, specially when his kids tag along!
King Khan was spotted with his youngest one, AbRam in the early hours of Thursday morning, June 20, as reported by Pinkvilla.
As they entered the Mumbai Airport, the Jawan actor was seen holding his son’s hand while they were being surrounded by the officials and photographers.
In the viral video, the father-son duo can be seen rocking their casual yet stylish outfits.
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was wearing a white shirt with a grey pants paired with a black sweatshirt. Meanwhile, the Junior Khan looked adorable in a white T-shirt complemented by a denim shorts.
As they walked past the security check, Khan smiled at the paparazzi and greeted the guards with Namaste.
The Happy New Year actor was reportedly going to fly to London.
AbRam Khan was last captured outside a Mumbai restaurant after attending a friend’s birthday bash. He flashed a smile for the cameras and waved at the paparazzi.
To note, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.
The actor is soon going to be the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s King which will be released in 2025.
King will mark the first on-screen pairing of Khan with his daughter, Suhana.