Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son AbRam at Mumbai Airport: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was seen being a devoted father with son AbRam as they reportedly jetted out to London

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son AbRam at Mumbai Airport: WATCH


A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan is sufficient to enlighten the day of many fans, specially when his kids tag along!

King Khan was spotted with his youngest one, AbRam in the early hours of Thursday morning, June 20, as reported by Pinkvilla.

As they entered the Mumbai Airport, the Jawan actor was seen holding his son’s hand while they were being surrounded by the officials and photographers.

In the viral video, the father-son duo can be seen rocking their casual yet stylish outfits.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was wearing a white shirt with a grey pants paired with a black sweatshirt. Meanwhile, the Junior Khan looked adorable in a white T-shirt complemented by a denim shorts.

As they walked past the security check, Khan smiled at the paparazzi and greeted the guards with Namaste.

The Happy New Year actor was reportedly going to fly to London.

AbRam Khan was last captured outside a Mumbai restaurant after attending a friend’s birthday bash. He flashed a smile for the cameras and waved at the paparazzi.

To note, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

The actor is soon going to be the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s King which will be released in 2025.

King will mark the first on-screen pairing of Khan with his daughter, Suhana.

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting

Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Entertainment News

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put differences aside for kids amid separation
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Priyanka Chopra’s former NYC restaurant to shut down on THIS date
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Khloé Kardashian reveals ‘best thing’ about ex-husband Lamar Odom
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
‘The Office’ star reveals Steve Carell's 'pungent' scene left cast in stitches
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Kevin Costner sets record straight on ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Jacob Elordi faces 'creepy' deepfake scandal after Taylor Swift
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Blake Shelton shares peek into his hilarious birthday celebration
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together