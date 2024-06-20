Blake Shelton shares peek into his hilarious birthday celebration

Blake Shelton turned 48, and his wife Gwen Stefani made sure it was a day to remember!
Shelton took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a glimpse into his fun-filled birthday, giving fans a look at his unique celebrations.
The first picture featured a hilarious selfie in which he could be seen wearing a "Happy Birthday" hat and a disco ball helmet, surrounded by neon lights and streamers.
But the party didn't stop there as in another photo, the country singer was caught snoozing in a pile of silver and white balloons, with "Happy Birthday" written in bold letters above him. The bed was surrounded by stylish black and white pillows, and the ceiling was filled with even more balloons.
Alongside the photos, Shelton penned, “Thank you @gwenstefani for the greatest birthday ever!!!!! Plus we finally found the hotel…”
Shortly after his post, fan flooded the comment section praising the Nobody But You singer for his good sense of humour.
One fan noted, “There isn’t a single time that Blake Shelton didn’t make me laugh out loud!”
While another gushed, “Why is he so crazy funny?! The pic of him sleeping in his clothes is priceless.”
“Oh gosh I bet she never stops laughing with you around!” the third expressed.
The forth penned, “Can't say it looks like no fun was had”
“THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING EVER,” the fifth stated.