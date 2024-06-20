Sports

Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs received a $40,000 diamond and ruby studded rings during a on Thursday

  • June 20, 2024
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo

Travis Kelce has finally addressed the KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo mishap.

The Kansas City Chiefs received a $40,000 diamond and ruby studded rings during a ceremony in Kansas City on Thursday.

The Miami Dolphins were marked as seventh seed postseason opponents inside the ring when in reality they were the sixth seed.

During an episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast on Wednesday, Travis and his brother got candid about the blunder.

Jason Kelce asked his older brother, “Miami was actually the sixth seed. I guess that’s just the way the ring is … Are you gonna get it fixed?”

“I don’t give a s---. No, I like it that we didn’t give a f--- about what seed Miami was,” the NFL star responded, “Who cares? They could have done no seeds on the side of them and I would’ve been fine.”

Travis confessed that the error makes the ring “more unique.”

He further added, “Like oh yeah, we made it really detailed and oops we screwed up. Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing.”

Travis revealed that the typo “means nothing” to him.

