Delta Force Mobile is providing range of fascinating rewards and limited-time events for every player

Delta Force Mobile now live: Unveiling exclusive rewards and intense action

Delta Force is officially available for mobile users, offering massive rewards and action-packed warfare.

The iconic tactical FPS gaming series Delta Force is now advanced for mobile gamers all over the globe.

According to Level Infinite, this AAA game has unleashed next-gen shooter gameplay at your fingertips.

Notably, Delta Force Mobile is available on Android, iOS, and PC.

To note, Level Infinite claims Delta Force Mobile sets the benchmark for mobile FPS, with cinematic graphics, authentic combat environments, and silky-smooth action up to 120 FPS.

Gamers can indulge in expansive 24v24 Warfare battles across seven huge maps or team up in the 3-player Operations mode and battle against AI Mercenaries, fearsome bosses, and enemy groups.

The high-level tuning system enables you to customise your weapons and load-outs for each situation.

Launch events and free rewards

Delta Force Mobile is providing a range of fascinating rewards and limited-time events for every player:

1. Log in consecutively across multiple days to unlock special Operators such as Engineer Sineva and others.

2. Receive up to 24 Armament Vouchers by playing matches on particular maps.

3. Play in both modes to gain Event EXP and unlock special rewards, including unique skins like the AUG – Patrol and M14 – Haavk Guard.

4. Gamers can get a premium pack worth more than 480 Delta Coins for only 1, with the SCAR-H – Playtime skin and other treats.

It is worth noting that Delta Force Mobile delivers adrenaline-pumping action and nostalgia with a modern twist.

