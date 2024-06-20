Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, Maddox, has reportedly stepped into a protective role amid his parents' ongoing divorce battle.
According to a report from OK Magazine, the Maleficent starlet claimed in a legal paper that the Fight Club actor forcefully grabbed and shook her while they were on the trip, and vocally asserted that she was "f------ up this family."
In the other records, around that time disclosed that Pitt allegedly "choked" one child and struck another in the face.
The source shared with the outlet, "Maddox was very affected by that incident, and he’s taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector."
Moreover, they disclosed that throughout time, the younger Jolie-Pitt children had been negatively impacted by their elder sibling's unfavourable perceptions of their adoptive father.
According to the outlet, another insider suggested that Shiloh's recent choice to officially remove Pitt from her last name is "related" to her father's purported history of abuse.
To note, it was previously reported that Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after the alleged flight incident.
However, a source refuted the claims that Brad Pitt had been abusive towards his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, or his children.