Kiara Advani swoons over husband Sidharth Malhotra’s latest snap

Bollywood’s power-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are seen praising and complimenting each other numerous times.
This time too, as the Kapoor And Sons actor dropped his brand new picture on his Instagram handle, wife Kiara straightaway pressed the ‘heart’ icon to express her love.
Turning to his Instagram account, Sidharth posted his snap where he can be seen walking in a narrow lane.
The actor reminisced his 2014 starrer Ek Villian, which has an extra special place in his filmography, and mentioned the song Teri Galliyan as he penned the caption.
“Exploring Teri Galliyan!” wrote the Student Of The Year actor.
Sidharth’s fans poured love under the photo as they also got nostalgic.
“Our mornings are madee!!!” a fan exclaimed with joy.
Another fan penned, “Ek villainn songgggg,” followed by crying and a couple of red heart emojis.
“Mujhko bhave teri galiyaan,” the third commented the lyrics.
“Im convinced that sid's feed is the most beautiful,” read another comment.
To take into account, the action thriller film Ek Villain will mark its tenth anniversary later this month.
The movie follows the story of Guru, a gangster who mends his way after he fell in love with Aisha. However, the things get changed when Aisha is murdered by a serial killer and Guru diminishes the line between good and bad in order to catch the culprit.