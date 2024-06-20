Sports

Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement

Jos Butler achieved the milestone during England's recent Super Eights match against West Indies

  by Web Desk
  June 20, 2024
England's captain Jos Buttler has become the highest-scoring designated wicket-keeper in T20 International cricket, surpassing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

The English captain achieved this milestone during England's recent Super Eights match against West Indies in St Lucia.

During England's pursuit of 181 runs, Buttler contributed 25 runs off 22 deliveries before being dismissed by Roston Chase in the eighth over.

Despite not converting his start into a bigger score, Buttler's innings helped him overtake Rizwan’s record.

England clinched a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies, with Jonny Bairstow and Phil Salt leading the charge.

After restricting the hosts to 180 runs, England successfully chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, securing the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Eights.

This win marks England's strong start in the tournament, bolstered by Buttler's record-breaking achievement and solid team performance.

Most runs as wicket-keepers in T20Is:

Jos Buttler (England) - 2967 runs

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 2952 runs

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 2450 runs

Mohammad Shahzad (Pakistan) - 2030 runs

MS Dhoni (India) - 1617 runs

