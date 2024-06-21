Royal

Prince William receives helluva shout-out from Kate Middleton on his birthday

Kate Middleton wishes her husband Prince William a 'happy birthday'

  June 21, 2024
Kate Middleton wished her husband Prince William well on his 42nd birthday!

Taking to X( formerly Twitter), the Princess of wales dropped special portraits showing Wills and her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis jumping for joy at the beach.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” Kate captioned the post.

As evident by the clicks, William and the kids were spotted rocking the same outfits for Father's Day just a few days ago.

Kate, the ever-aspiring photographer, snapped both pictures to perfection.

Back in March, the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis via an emotional video, that sparked frenzy.

Still it seemed things are working out in the Wales’s favour as the mom of three made a grand return to the spotlight at London’s famous Trooping The Colour ceremony.

Even King Charles, who is fighting cancer, managed to swung by to soak in the rituals.

Sources with deep knowledge confessed that Kate Middleton’s treatment has been going pretty good over the last 3 months.

Recent reports suggested that Meghan Markle is seeking to mend ties with Kate Middleton owing to the recent royal family drama. 

Royal News

Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince William for THIS reason
King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo
Princess Kate reveals rare photo of Prince William with George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Prince Edward celebrates anniversary as King Charles’ ‘best-kept secret’
Prince William rescues Kate Middleton’s mother from falling down
King Charles’ palace in uproar from Prince Harry, Queen Camilla clash
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Prince William teases Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot
Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’ alongside Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie