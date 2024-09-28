Trending

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with timeless clicks from Europe

Mehwish Hayat's latest Europe 'photo dump' is all about fun and frolic

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Mehwish Hayats latest Europe photo dump is all about fun and frolic
Mehwish Hayat's latest Europe 'photo dump' is all about fun and frolic 

Mehwish Hayat is living her best life and making every moment count in Europe!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a ten-gallery picture featuring cherished moments from her Europe vacation. 

Alongside the thread of clicks, the gorgeous lady penned a caption that read, “Photo dump.”


The Daghabaaz Dil actress looked absolutely stunning in her western attire, an off-white sweatshirt paired with sunglasses and a few bracelets and rings to complement her look. 

In the next set of clicks, Hayat brings her charm to the poshest eateries where she savours diverse cuisines. 

On seeing the diva live and explore, Hayat fans ignited a slew of reactions in the comments section of her post.

One person wrote, “Uff this beautiful lady.”

“So elegant,” penned another.

“She has got class,” a third user noted.

The other effused, “So much beautiful photos.”

Just prior to this, Hayat unveiled a bunch of delightful shots from the charming streets of Europe looking her best.

It is pertinent to note, Mehwish Hayat has starred in a number of shows during the tenure of her career which contributed to her budding success. 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal intensifies as more victims come forward
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy

Emma Watson reflects on 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith legacy
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement

Trending News

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024 Winner List: Aishwarya Rai, Nani secure huge wins
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with rare family photos
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Hrithik Roshan dedicates sweet post to girlfriend Saba Azad as she bags win
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Saba Qamar unearths 'beautiful moments' from her Dubai trip
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to co-host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi?
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Maya Ali shares adorable moment with Wahaj Ali's daughter at brother's wedding
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Amitabh Bachchan reflects on job struggles after finishing college
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Ali Rehman Khan breaks silence on linkup with Nusrat Hidayatullah
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch