Mehwish Hayat delights fans with timeless clicks from Europe

Mehwish Hayat is living her best life and making every moment count in Europe!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a ten-gallery picture featuring cherished moments from her Europe vacation.
Alongside the thread of clicks, the gorgeous lady penned a caption that read, “Photo dump.”
The Daghabaaz Dil actress looked absolutely stunning in her western attire, an off-white sweatshirt paired with sunglasses and a few bracelets and rings to complement her look.
In the next set of clicks, Hayat brings her charm to the poshest eateries where she savours diverse cuisines.
On seeing the diva live and explore, Hayat fans ignited a slew of reactions in the comments section of her post.
One person wrote, “Uff this beautiful lady.”
“So elegant,” penned another.
“She has got class,” a third user noted.
The other effused, “So much beautiful photos.”
Just prior to this, Hayat unveiled a bunch of delightful shots from the charming streets of Europe looking her best.
It is pertinent to note, Mehwish Hayat has starred in a number of shows during the tenure of her career which contributed to her budding success.