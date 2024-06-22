Princess Diana's brother ex Karen Spencer issues first statement after her divorce

Karen Spencer has issued a heartfelt statement in response to the news of her divorce from Charles Spencer, expressing that she is "just processing at the moment."
The Countess Spencer took to her Instagram account on June 21, to discuss the dissolution of her marriage to Princess Diana's younger brother, the 9th Earl Spencer.
"Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me," she wrote.
She added, "I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."
Karen continued, "Thought I’d share a few pics from last night's summer solstice gathering," tagging the post of four photos at the Spencer family's Althrop estate.
Author and historian Charles, told The Mail on Sunday, June 8, that he and Karen were divorcing.
"It is immensely sad," he told the outlet, adding, "I just want to devote myself to all my children and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."
Charles and Karen got married at Althorp on June 18, 2011, and they share a daughter Charlotte Diana, who is 12 years old