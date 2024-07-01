Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' to take theatres by storm on THIS date

Kareena Kapoor starrer The Buckingham Murders will hit the silver screens in September this year.
Balaji Motion Pictures announced the news of the release of this crime thriller via an Instagram post.
The poster featured a close-up of Bebo with a sobering expression and brushed back hair. The absence of even a semblance of smile threw a hint as to what to expect.
The Jab We Met star’s grim look is what captivated the audience giving a clear insight into the suspense the story holds for the viewers.
It is seemingly a perfect backdrop of a sunset throwing brown shades on the trees while Kareena stands in the forefront giving an impression of being in a quagmire of an unsolved mystery.
“ We are thrilled to announce that the Buckingham Murders is coming to theatres on 13 September 2024,” the caption read.
The first look of the entertainer left tongues wagging as fans poured love in the comments section of the post.
“ This lady in crime/thriller is my favourite,” one user wrote.
Another added, “What a surprise.”
“ Looks promising," the third penned.
“Caaaant waitttt,” the fourth expressed.
To note, Kareena plays the role of a grieving cop who loses her child to murder and moves to another town where she is tasked with the investigation of a missing child.
The film explores themes of trauma, grief, immigrant experience and the need for closure.