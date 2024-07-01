Trending

Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' to take theatres by storm on THIS date

Kareena Kapoor's crime-thriller will hit screens soon

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Kareena Kapoors crime-thriller will hit screens soon
Kareena Kapoor's crime-thriller will hit screens soon 

Kareena Kapoor starrer The Buckingham Murders will hit the silver screens in September this year.

Balaji Motion Pictures announced the news of the release of this crime thriller via an Instagram post.

The poster featured a close-up of Bebo with a sobering expression and brushed back hair. The absence of even a semblance of smile threw a hint as to what to expect.

The Jab We Met star’s grim look is what captivated the audience giving a clear insight into the suspense the story holds for the viewers.

It is seemingly a perfect backdrop of a sunset throwing brown shades on the trees while Kareena stands in the forefront giving an impression of being in a quagmire of an unsolved mystery.

“ We are thrilled to announce that the Buckingham Murders is coming to theatres on 13 September 2024,” the caption read.


The first look of the entertainer left tongues wagging as fans poured love in the comments section of the post.

“ This lady in crime/thriller is my favourite,” one user wrote.

Another added, “What a surprise.”

“ Looks promising," the third penned.

“Caaaant waitttt,” the fourth expressed.

To note, Kareena plays the role of a grieving cop who loses her child to murder and moves to another town where she is tasked with the investigation of a missing child.

The film explores themes of trauma, grief, immigrant experience and the need for closure. 

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday

Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Trending News

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ takes international box office by storm
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
'Umro Ayyar' makes it to Times Square, New York City
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Will Smith rocks 'You Can Make It' performance at 2024 BET Awards
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Mahira Khan faces backlash over her bold dress in latest post
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey's fairytale wedding in Rhode Island
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
George, Amal Clooney stroll streets of St. Tropez
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Taylor Swift kickstarts the 'Eras Tour' draped in Irish flag colors
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship sparks concern
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Will Smith stuns fans with new song 'You Can Make It' after long hiatus
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Ben Affleck's new move fuels divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis