Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest with Chicago concert

Justin Timberlake is back to the spotlight!
On Friday, June 21, the Better Place singer resumed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour with a power-packed concert held at the United Center, Chicago.
“It’s been a tough week,” Timberlake noted in a short speech before going ahead with his show.
The singer expressed gratitude by continuing, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back,” which was met with the crowd’s cheer.
Timberlake light-heartedly bantered with a couple celebrating its 16th anniversary earlier in the performance.
He cheerfully declared, “verdict is in,” that the Chicago’s crowd was “the best crowd of the tour.”
After Chicago, the Selfish singer will move forward his tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is slated to kick-off its European leg on July 26 in Kraków, Poland, the same day when Timberlake is supposed to appear in the court on DWI charges.
As reported by PEOPLE, the hearing will be virtually attended by the singer’s lawyer while he, himself will be carrying on his tour.
To note, Justin Timberlake was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, in Sag Harbor on the charges of driving while intoxicated.