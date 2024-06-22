Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) announced on Friday that users will soon need a premium subscription to start a livestream.
This update follows the recent change making likes private for all users.
As per Mint, X did not specify when the livestream feature would transition to a paid subscription model, but stated it would happen "soon."
Meanwhile, users will also no longer be able to start livestreams via the X integration on encoder platforms.
The news was confirmed by the official Live Profile on X, which stated, "Starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to livestream (create live video streams) on X. This includes going live from an encoder with X integration. Upgrade to Premium to continue going live."
Unlike X, major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok do not require a premium subscription for livestreaming.
Since taking over X in 2022, Elon Musk has made several changes, including ending the old verification program and removing the ability to block accounts.
Earlier this year, Musk hinted that X might charge new users a small fee to post on the platform.
However, new users in the Philippines and New Zealand are already being charged $1 for posting privileges.