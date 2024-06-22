Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams

Elon Musk's team didn't specify when the livestream feature would transition to a paid subscription model

  June 22, 2024
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) announced on Friday that users will soon need a premium subscription to start a livestream.

This update follows the recent change making likes private for all users.

As per Mint, X did not specify when the livestream feature would transition to a paid subscription model, but stated it would happen "soon."

Meanwhile, users will also no longer be able to start livestreams via the X integration on encoder platforms.

The news was confirmed by the official Live Profile on X, which stated, "Starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to livestream (create live video streams) on X. This includes going live from an encoder with X integration. Upgrade to Premium to continue going live."

Unlike X, major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok do not require a premium subscription for livestreaming.

Since taking over X in 2022, Elon Musk has made several changes, including ending the old verification program and removing the ability to block accounts.

Earlier this year, Musk hinted that X might charge new users a small fee to post on the platform.

However, new users in the Philippines and New Zealand are already being charged $1 for posting privileges.

Sci-Tech News

Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations
YouTube introduces new 'privacy features' for Apple device users
Summer solstice 2024: Everything you need to know
Apple's iOS 18 to bring 'new customization' features soon
Nvidia overtakes Microsoft as world's most valuable company
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope gives scientists big surprise
NASA to launch artificial star into space: Details inside
Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android
Google Chrome will soon let you listen to webpages aloud on Android
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Get ready for the full 'Strawberry Moon' this June
NASA captures breathtaking 'purple rain' on Mars: Watch