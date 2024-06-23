Entertainment

Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech

Jonathan Majors could not stop gushing over his girlfriend Meagan Good

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Jonathan Majors shares his appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Jonathan Majors could not stop gushing over his girlfriend Meagan Good 

Jonathan Majors, who took home the perseverance award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday, delivered a speech thanking the likes of his girlfriend Meagan Good over the weekend.

“Meagan, I love you with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you,” Jonathan revealed recognizing her mentorship in his life.

He added, "You done carried me so so so, so many nights, I love you. Through the fire.”

Majors elsewhere in his speech discussed the significance of having to preserve through injustice.

"I'll say this, there will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean, dark, really dark, and I've seen that darkness in myself," he went on.

Majors continued, "I've sat in that pitch black, and what I've learned is that we catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it."

For the unversed, the Creed III actress got arrested in March 2023

He was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a December 2023 trial for a domestic incident that involved his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The actor’s journey was not easy as he had to face a prison sentence of one year "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles. 

Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show

Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show

Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech

Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech

Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'

Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'

Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood

Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Porta's makeup routine
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities