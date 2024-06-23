Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech

Jonathan Majors, who took home the perseverance award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday, delivered a speech thanking the likes of his girlfriend Meagan Good over the weekend.
“Meagan, I love you with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you,” Jonathan revealed recognizing her mentorship in his life.
He added, "You done carried me so so so, so many nights, I love you. Through the fire.”
Majors elsewhere in his speech discussed the significance of having to preserve through injustice.
"I'll say this, there will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean, dark, really dark, and I've seen that darkness in myself," he went on.
Majors continued, "I've sat in that pitch black, and what I've learned is that we catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it."
For the unversed, the Creed III actress got arrested in March 2023
He was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a December 2023 trial for a domestic incident that involved his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
The actor’s journey was not easy as he had to face a prison sentence of one year "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles.