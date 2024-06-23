Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'

Fawad Khan’s OTT series Barzakh is finally being released as he posted insights from the same!
The Behadd star unearthed a poster from his upcoming series on Instagram this Saturday.
The image featured Fawad in a wholly new avatar dressed in a blazer.
“When all has withered…will love endure? Premieres 19th July on Zindagi’s YouTube and @ZEE5Shows,” the actor captioned his post.
As the poster and release date did rounds on social media, many ardent fans flocked to the comments section.
One wrote, “Wake-up babe Fawad posted.”
Another penned in excitement, “Literally waiting for ur drama Sir...Always impressed by ur role and charming personality.”
“Long time no see,” the third expressed.
Barzakh, written and directed by Asma Abbasi, was eagerly awaited following the cinematic success of The Legends of Maula Jatt as many believed it would be released soon after but that was not the case.
This series marks Fawad's collaboration with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after a long time.
In addition to the two A-list celebrities, Barzakh also features the likes of Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti.