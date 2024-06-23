Entertainment

Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend

  • June 23, 2024
Ananya Panday’s weekend ft. was a mix of some Bridgerton and a Pilates session!

Taking to her Instagram stories handle, the Liger actress shared a snapshot of her television as she watched the popular historical romance series Bridgerton in the dim lights of her room.

Summarizing her cozy night, Ananya wrote, “Nothing else I’d rather do on a Saturday night.”

Then on June 23, the Gehraiyaan star documented her perfect Sunday morning in the gym where she kickstarted  her day with a Pilates session accompanied by her furry dog.

She was seen clad in her form-fitting workout attire as she sat on a machine and posed happily for a boomerang.

“Look who made it to Pilates on a Sunday (heart hands emoji),” Anaya penned the post.

In another story, the Student of the Year 2 star gave her dog some treats, “Treats > working out.”

Prior to this, Ananya treated her fans and followers to a fun-filled vacation in Milan, exploring and enjoying the views of the super-gorgeous Duomo di Milano at night.

On the personal front, Ananya Panday reportedly broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur and has been doing well post split. 

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus