Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'running out of time' to mend royal ties

  • June 23, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a critical juncture as they are "running out of time" to rejoin the Royal Family.

The expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "running out of time" and have become "irrelevant" to the firm.

Meghan and Harry are "not wanted" by the royal family, as Richard Eden's remarks made clear.

Eden also claimed that for Harry there is only hope for his acceptance if he can be welcomed back by his father, King Charles.

He stressed how "time is running out to come back while his father is still King."

Speaking on Palace Confidential the Daily Mail diary editor said, "We saw that at Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 where it was just Harry and his brother, Camilla and Charles and of course, the queen. Charles thought that when Harry had a family, they would be carrying out engagements and sharing those duties with William so, I think time is running out."

Eden added that "if Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King."

He confessed, "I really think that when Prince William is King, I can't see him letting Harry come back and have a role again. They are irrelevant now, they are just not wanted as part of the monarchy, maybe there could be some radical change but it's hard to see."

For the unversed, Meghan and Harry stepped down from the Royal Family back in 2020 before creating a new life for themselves in Montecito, California. 

