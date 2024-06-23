Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway  

Brittany Mahomes has shared glimpse into her sunny family vacation in Portugal which exudes pure bliss.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a carousel of photo which featured her cherished family time from the fun-filled getaway.
In the pictures, Brittany could be seen posing in a matching bright orange bathing suit alongside daughter, Sterling Skye.
While in other snap Patrick Mahomes can also be seen playing with Skye on the beach.
The couple's 18-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, also made appearances throughout the photo series, stealing the spotlight.
Brittany post also featured their adorable family portraits from their sun-soaked adventures.
Alongside the post, Brittany penned, “Portugal” (with love emoji) referring to their gateway’s location.
Earlier this month, the couple attended the Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13.
At that event, the NFL player and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates including close friend Travis Kelce, received rings commemorating their 2024 Super Bowl win in February against the San Francisco 49ers.
Moreover, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick’s Mahomes wedding took place in Hawaii on March 12, 2022.
The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. and their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, on November 28, 2022.