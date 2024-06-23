Entertainment

Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway

  by Web Desk
  June 23, 2024
Brittany Mahomes has shared glimpse into her sunny family vacation in Portugal which exudes pure bliss.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a carousel of photo which featured her cherished family time from the fun-filled getaway.

In the pictures, Brittany could be seen posing in a matching bright orange bathing suit alongside daughter, Sterling Skye.

While in other snap Patrick Mahomes can also be seen playing with Skye on the beach.

The couple's 18-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, also made appearances throughout the photo series, stealing the spotlight.

Brittany post also featured their adorable family portraits from their sun-soaked adventures.

Alongside the post, Brittany penned, “Portugal” (with love emoji) referring to their gateway’s location.

Earlier this month, the couple attended the Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13.

At that event, the NFL player and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates including close friend Travis Kelce, received rings commemorating their 2024 Super Bowl win in February against the San Francisco 49ers.

Moreover, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick’s Mahomes wedding took place in Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. and their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, on November 28, 2022.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet
Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries
Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling
Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Sonakshi Sinha punches heart-stopping saree look for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship
Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post