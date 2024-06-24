Entertainment

Suhana Khan channels her inner poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Suhana Khan goes out for an evening stroll in the garden romancing a flower

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Suhana Khan channels her inner poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Suhana Khan goes out for an evening stroll in the garden romancing a flower 

Suhana Khan was spotted enjoying some me-time in a foreign land!

Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter dropped aww-dorable glimpses of her evening stroll.

The Archies actress, who went out for a walk, had a little photo session in the garden among the beautiful flowers.

In the pictures shared, the 24-year-old, donned a short denim dress. To beat off the chills she added a trench coat to her attire.


Slaying in a pair of black sunnies and a branded bag, King Khan’s daughter romanced with a little white flower.

Shortly after the pictures went viral, Suhana’s ardent fans were able to observe the attitude in which she posed, that reminded her of Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G.

Suhana preferred to keep her caption simple with a bunch of flower emojis to describe the carousel.

Minutes after she dropped the bomb her best friend Navya Naveli Nanda could not stop gushing and took to the comments section to shower red hearts on her.

Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s mom, Bhavna Pandey and others from her family too joined in the commenting game.

Also, her die hard fans poured all praise on Suhana with people calling her the ‘lil queen.’ 

Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding

Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding

South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies

South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies
Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring as JLO vacations in Italy

Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring as JLO vacations in Italy
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos

Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos

Entertainment News

Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring as JLO vacations in Italy
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley hails her as ‘honorary Brit’
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal make most of their big day while cutting cake
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Robert Pattinson feels ‘very young’ to be a father of 3-month-old daughter
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Justin Timberlake opens up for first time after DWI arrest last week
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Hania Aamir drops yet another transition video, fans react
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Durefishan Saleem shares inside peek into her fun-filled London vacation
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling