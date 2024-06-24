Suhana Khan channels her inner poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Suhana Khan was spotted enjoying some me-time in a foreign land!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter dropped aww-dorable glimpses of her evening stroll.
The Archies actress, who went out for a walk, had a little photo session in the garden among the beautiful flowers.
In the pictures shared, the 24-year-old, donned a short denim dress. To beat off the chills she added a trench coat to her attire.
Slaying in a pair of black sunnies and a branded bag, King Khan’s daughter romanced with a little white flower.
Shortly after the pictures went viral, Suhana’s ardent fans were able to observe the attitude in which she posed, that reminded her of Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G.
Suhana preferred to keep her caption simple with a bunch of flower emojis to describe the carousel.
Minutes after she dropped the bomb her best friend Navya Naveli Nanda could not stop gushing and took to the comments section to shower red hearts on her.
Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s mom, Bhavna Pandey and others from her family too joined in the commenting game.
Also, her die hard fans poured all praise on Suhana with people calling her the ‘lil queen.’