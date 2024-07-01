Will Smith rocks 'You Can Make It' performance at 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith has delivered an electrifying performance of You Can Make It performance at 2024 BET Awards on Sunday.
Service Choir, Chandler Moore and Kirk Franklin also joined him on stage to perform his new track.
The Black Adam star started the performance by standing on Lava, surrounded by fire on stage.
He rapped, “The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to enjoy / The harder the fall, the higher you soar / God opens a window when the devil closes the door / Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift.”
Will later on posted a clip from the 2024 BET Awards of his performance and penned, “I have returned Home! The comeback is always bigger than the setback.”
He continued to sing, “To lift me higher gifts requires faith / So dry your eyes and then you’ll find a way / Out of the madness, out of the maze / And out of the saddest into the rays / The darkest of nights turns into day / And every storm runs out of rain.”
Will released You Can Make It on Friday.