King Charles hopes to ‘mend his relationship’ with Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly trying to “mend the relationship” with his son Prince Harry by flying to America.
Reports suggest that the King is "willing to find a resolution" to his feud with the Spare author.
The father-and-son have started an un-said war ever since Harry left the Royal Family.
During a recent conversation with Mirror, a relationship expert Louella Alderson shared, "The logistics behind King Charles's making a trip to America, whether it's private or not, and meeting with Harry without may prove difficult.”
Since King Chalres struggles with health issues and has plenty of Royal obligations, the trip to America needs extra coordination and planning.
Louella explained, "This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship.”
She continued, "It's possible that he may be more willing to address any issues and work towards finding a resolution than he has been previously."
For the unversed, Prince Harry did not attend the trooping the colour event.