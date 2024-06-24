Royal

King Charles hopes to ‘mend his relationship’ with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
King Charles is reportedly trying to “mend the relationship” with his son Prince Harry by flying to America.

Reports suggest that the King is "willing to find a resolution" to his feud with the Spare author.

The father-and-son have started an un-said war ever since Harry left the Royal Family.

During a recent conversation with Mirror, a relationship expert Louella Alderson shared, "The logistics behind King Charles's making a trip to America, whether it's private or not, and meeting with Harry without may prove difficult.”

Since King Chalres struggles with health issues and has plenty of Royal obligations, the trip to America needs extra coordination and planning.

Louella explained, "This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship.”

She continued, "It's possible that he may be more willing to address any issues and work towards finding a resolution than he has been previously."

For the unversed, Prince Harry did not attend the trooping the colour event.

Royal News

King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Queen Letizia ‘unshaken’ after allegedly cheating on King Felipe VI
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abruptly steps down from throne
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Meghan Markle's father makes shocking claims against Prince Harry & his daughter
Kate Middleton’s A-List guest at Birthday Parade hails mad laughter
Prince Harry harsh nickname for Queen Camilla revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'running out of time' to mend royal ties
Meghan Markle brand aims for success despite past setbacks
King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations
Queen Camilla steals the show with comic expressions at Royal Ascot
Prince William to terminate royal traditions for modernizing monarchy