Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event

Pokémon TCG Pocket players can now officially take part in a new Mass Outbreak event until May 3.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the developer team  announced that with the festivities focusing largely on Fighting-type Pokémon, players will be able to enjoy an advanced gameplay experience.

Pokémon TCG Pocket revealed its half-year anniversary event, which will reward players with new Promo cards, a special Shaymin coin, and a playmat featuring Charmander, Piplup, Rockruff, and other popular creatures.

The development team continues to release exclusive events to keep fans engaged, while also promising new expansions in the near future.

Currently, as spring truly begins, players have a brief chance to snag some powerful cards and bonus goodies to help round out their best decks.

Pokémon TCG Pocket fighting-type event

From April 28 until May 3, Pokémon TCG Pocket fans can take part in a new Fighting-type focused Mass Outbreak event, having the chance to snag powerful cards like Lucario EX, Machamp, and Machop when opening Shining Revelry boosters.

This event will feature popular Fighting-type cards from these boosters, including Stonjourner and Hitmontop.

Following the successful launch of Pokémon TCG Pocket's Shining Revelry expansion, fans are notably awaiting Celestial Guardians, which is set to roll out on April 30.

It is worth noting that this new expansion will focus on creatures from the Alola region, the setting of Pokémon Sun and Moon. 

