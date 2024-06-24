Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis

Prince William was spotted shaking it off big time at Eras Tour’s London concert, but Kate Middleton had to pass that Taylor Swift performance for a simply sweet reason.
According to Entertainment Tonight, a source has mentioned that the Princess of Wales was fulfilling her “mom duty” during that time.
As her husband had taken Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wembley Stadium, she stayed behind looking after little Prince Louis, who seemingly didn’t want to go.
While Taylor Swift is set make a comeback to the same area in August, it’s expected that Kate Middleton will still skip grabbing some hot tickets for the opportunity.
The insider said, “She is not expected to attend any future Taylor Swift concerts. Her appearance at Trooping the Colour doesn’t mean she is returning to a full schedule of public engagements.”
Shining light on this, royal expert Katie Nicholl previously mentioned that the Princess of Wales’ participation at King Charles’ Parade had “taken a lot out of her.”
“Kate Middleton was on her feet for a long period of time. There was a moment when she was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted,” the commentator informed.