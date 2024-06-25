Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement

Prince Harry might address his decision to ignore Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle in his future memoir.
The Duchess of Sussex's father, who is close to marking his 80th birthday, has an estrangement
with his daughter and son-in-law.
Speaking on GB News, Richard Fitzwilliams shared that the Duke of Sussex could open up about his alienation from his father-in-law.
“Before the engagement, it has never been explained why Harry has never met Thomas Markle”, he said.
Fitzwilliams continued, “That is something that perhaps will be explained in a future memoir, but this is all very sad business.”
“It’s not going to be resolved. The fact that Thomas is appealing to King Charles and so forth is not going to mean anything happens, I’m afraid,” he added.
The royal commentator noted, “As far as the wider royal drift is concerned, the Royal Family have other priorities at the moment, putting it mildly.”
Fitzwilliams responded he saw little chance of a reconciliation for Thomas's 80th birthday when Martin asked whether there would be "any chance" of one.
To note earlier on Sunday Thomas Markle revealed to DailyMail, “what has happened in the last six years” and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s treatment towards him and King Charles.