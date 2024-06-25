Royal

Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement

Prince Harry could open up about his alienation from his father-in-law Thomas Markle in new memoir

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024


Prince Harry might address his decision to ignore Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle in his future memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex's father, who is close to marking his 80th birthday, has an estrangement

with his daughter and son-in-law.

Speaking on GB News, Richard Fitzwilliams shared that the Duke of Sussex could open up about his alienation from his father-in-law.

“Before the engagement, it has never been explained why Harry has never met Thomas Markle”, he said.

Fitzwilliams continued, “That is something that perhaps will be explained in a future memoir, but this is all very sad business.”

“It’s not going to be resolved. The fact that Thomas is appealing to King Charles and so forth is not going to mean anything happens, I’m afraid,” he added.

The royal commentator noted, “As far as the wider royal drift is concerned, the Royal Family have other priorities at the moment, putting it mildly.”

Fitzwilliams responded he saw little chance of a reconciliation for Thomas's 80th birthday when Martin asked whether there would be "any chance" of one.

To note earlier on Sunday Thomas Markle revealed to DailyMail, “what has happened in the last six years” and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s treatment towards him and King Charles.

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage

Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Royal News

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis