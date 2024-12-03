Royal

Kate Middleton releases delightful video as Royal Family welcomes Emir of Qatar

Princess Kate issues new statement as she returns to royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024

Kensington Palace released a delightful video as the Royal Family welcomed the Emir of Qatar.

On December 3, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales issued a new statement about carol services which are taking place at Rochester Cathedral last night. 

The message alongside the video reads, "At Rochester Cathedral last night, at the first of fifteen community carol services recognising those who have gone above and beyond to help others in their communities."

"Like the Westminster Abbey service, these events reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

"To all those attending these very special carol services across the UK this week and next, enjoy!"

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton's new message came amid the state visit of the Emir of Qatar.

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed the royalties of Qatar today December 3. 

