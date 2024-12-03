Royal

Prince Harry's ex shares tragic news amid Meghan divorce rumours

The Duke of Sussex releases a video message with Meghan Markle amid separation rumours

  December 03, 2024
Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas shared a heartbreaking news on social media amid Meghan Markle separation rumours.

Last month, the Duke went to Canada on a solo trip while the Duchess of Sussex was busy making solo appearances.

Royal experts started speculation if the couple is on the edge of divorce. However, the pair did not address the rumours publicly.

Harry’s ex Cressida,35, shared a tragic news on Monday about her brother-in-law, James, who took his own life.

She posted screenshots of her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley's interview with The Times, during which he detailed the sad event.

"I thought I knew everything about James, but the reality is there was one place he wouldn’t go — talking about these anxious and dark feelings," Harry talked his late brother

He added, "It knocked me sideways. I wasn’t equipped to deal with something like that. You never imagine a scenario as traumatic as a very close loved one taking their life."

For those unversed, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice introduced Prince Harry and Cressida.

The former couple started dating in 2012 before they broke up after a ski trip to Kazakhstan in March 2014. 

