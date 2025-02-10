Saniya Malhotra newly released film 'Mrs' leaves fans haunted

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra's film Mrs' viral clips left fans stunned and terrified on social media.
According to Hindustan Times magazine, the movie, which revolved around the character of a housewife, sparked severe backlash by the netizens, as a few movie scenes reflected the weaker side of a woman.
For those unaware, the 32-year-old actress portrayed the character of a struggling housewife as Richa and her life after marriage.
Social media users were left seething with emotion as they watched the clips from Sanya's latest film, with many taking to the comment section to express their outrage, shock, and admiration for the actor.
One X user wrote, "My god. This c**p is the same in my house as well I want to hit those people who want it. Why do they want to eat rock-infused herbs."
"This is what usually happens to women when they get married. I have not seen the movie but the clips are enough to get me enraged," another fan commented.
Sanya Malhotra's film Mrs was released on OTT platforms on February 7th, 2025. The drama movie is directed by Arati Kadav.