Kareena Kapoor makes first public appearance after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident 

  • by Web Desk
  • February 11, 2025
Kareena Kapoor is back to work!

After her husband Saif Ali Khan’s harrowing stabbing incident, the Crew actress is now back to the usual grind with her charm.

While the Race actor continues to recover at home, Kareena returned to the sets.

In a video shared by the shutterbugs on February 11, 2025, the actress was spotted making way to her vanity van.

Before getting inside the van, the star acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile, folded her hands and waved at them. She also obliged them by posing for pictures.


During her latest appearance, the Jab We Met star exuded natural glow in a no-makeup avatar and a sweatshirt paired with jogger pants.

The actress left her wet hair open, completing her look with stylish black sunshades.

Meanwhile, the Singham Again star seemingly has a new project lined up, the details of which remain under wraps.

It is worth mentioning that Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence last month which took a toll on his wife and kids. 

He underwent treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital and days after recovering he made first appearance at a Netflix event to officially announce his next movie. 

