Trending

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spills beans on several unheard anecdotes on podcast interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past 

Salman Khan recollects haunting memories! 

During his appearance on Arhaan Khan’s podcast Dumb Biryani, Khan revealed he experienced turbulence on a flight for over 45 minutes while he was travelling with his brother Sohail Khan.

The Radhe actor stated the entire flight was terrified, “Sohail and I were on the same flight, and when I looked at him, he was sleeping. The turbulence continued for 45 minutes.”

He continued, “I looked at the air hostess, and she was praying. That’s when I thought, Arey baap re! Even the pilots looked tensed; they usually are very chilled.”

“Then, the oxygen masks dropped, and I was thinking, ‘I’ve only seen this happen in films!’ After 45 minutes, things settled, and everyone went back to normal, even laughing again," Khan denoted.

“From that moment until we landed, nobody said a word. But the moment we touched down, everyone suddenly became a stud. Their walk changed,” the Tiger Zinda Hai star concluded.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to star in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, the highly-anticipated film poised to hit theatres on Eid.

The hard-core actioner features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles.

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference
Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday
Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday
Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack
Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life