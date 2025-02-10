Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past 

Salman Khan recollects haunting memories!
During his appearance on Arhaan Khan’s podcast Dumb Biryani, Khan revealed he experienced turbulence on a flight for over 45 minutes while he was travelling with his brother Sohail Khan.
The Radhe actor stated the entire flight was terrified, “Sohail and I were on the same flight, and when I looked at him, he was sleeping. The turbulence continued for 45 minutes.”
He continued, “I looked at the air hostess, and she was praying. That’s when I thought, Arey baap re! Even the pilots looked tensed; they usually are very chilled.”
“Then, the oxygen masks dropped, and I was thinking, ‘I’ve only seen this happen in films!’ After 45 minutes, things settled, and everyone went back to normal, even laughing again," Khan denoted.
“From that moment until we landed, nobody said a word. But the moment we touched down, everyone suddenly became a stud. Their walk changed,” the Tiger Zinda Hai star concluded.
On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to star in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, the highly-anticipated film poised to hit theatres on Eid.
The hard-core actioner features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles.