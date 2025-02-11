Trending

Saif Ali Khan reveals harrowing details about his attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra residence last month during a robbery incident

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 11, 2025
Saif Ali Khan has offered rare insights into his stabbing incident.

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Saif, 54, revealed he woke up around 2 am when the house help rushed into his room and screamed that there was an intruder in Jeh’s bedroom, demanding money.

The Vikram Vedha actor said, “Obviously, I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this guy holding [what I thought were] two sticks over Jeh’s bed — it was actually a hexa blade. So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene.”

“I pulled the intruder down and was wresting with him while the assailant was thumping me on the back repeatedly. The thumps therefore turned out to be a man stabbing me with a kinife,” the Race star noted. 

He added, “At this point, I was covered in blood and lost some feeling in my right leg. This was because I had been nicked in the spine, but I didn’t realise that at the time — I thought I had been stabbed in the leg.”

During the sit-down chat, Saif also recounted tense moments following the attack, and a conversation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, “I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She said — you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house.”

The dad-of-four then shared, “She was making calls frantically — but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’”

Saif further went on to recall how composed his son Taimur remained during the ordeal, “He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time." 

To note, Saif Ali Khan is back home and recovering well with the constant support of his family. 

