Saif Ali Khan reveals harrowing details about his attack

Saif Ali Khan has offered rare insights into his stabbing incident.
In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Saif, 54, revealed he woke up around 2 am when the house help rushed into his room and screamed that there was an intruder in Jeh’s bedroom, demanding money.
The Vikram Vedha actor said, “Obviously, I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this guy holding [what I thought were] two sticks over Jeh’s bed — it was actually a hexa blade. So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene.”
“I pulled the intruder down and was wresting with him while the assailant was thumping me on the back repeatedly. The thumps therefore turned out to be a man stabbing me with a kinife,” the Race star noted.
He added, “At this point, I was covered in blood and lost some feeling in my right leg. This was because I had been nicked in the spine, but I didn’t realise that at the time — I thought I had been stabbed in the leg.”
During the sit-down chat, Saif also recounted tense moments following the attack, and a conversation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, “I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She said — you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house.”
The dad-of-four then shared, “She was making calls frantically — but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’”
Saif further went on to recall how composed his son Taimur remained during the ordeal, “He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time."
To note, Saif Ali Khan is back home and recovering well with the constant support of his family.