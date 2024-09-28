Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo has just shocked everyone by making quite a bold statement on behalf of his client.
According to him, the rapper doesn’t have any intention for making a plea bargain in response to the sex-trafficking, racketeering, and other disturbing charges pressed on him.
The legal agent told TMZ that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs insists that he’s innocent and wishes to continue fighting in the trial for proving it.
Now came the appalling revelation!
Marc Agnifilo shared that the artist believes this is “a racially motivated prosecution” by the government, which has targeted him in particular because he’s a “successful Black man.”
This news comes after it was previously said that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “can’t wait to testify in the court.”
Making it a racially-charged clash, he is planning “to fight this case not just for himself, but for others in a similar position who are also facing government persecution.”
“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand. I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story,” the lawyer mentioned.
Going on, he claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ focus is on proving his innocence to his affected family members so they can realize “he’s the same man they’ve always known.”
Besides being keen to testify, the record producer is reportedly looking forward to clear some past allegations as well.
Marc Agnifilo highlighted that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to tell his side of the story, especially regarding the “2016 hotel security footage of him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.”