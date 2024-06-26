Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their ‘strong partnership’ amid ‘breakdown’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shown their “strong partnership” as their relationship is going through “toughest of times.”
A royal expert Jennie Bond recently discussed the relationship struggles of the royal couple.
Jennie told OK!, “The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership. I think this photograph tells us that they are still able to jump for joy, even in the toughest of times, and that Kate has deliberately chosen a picture that speaks of their optimism for the future.”
William “adores” his wife and is her “rock” whenever she needs him.
The expert shared that the Prince “supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever."
Jennie also reflected on the Prince of Wales’ traumatising childhood.
"It's fabulous for William to be in such a happy marriage, having grown up in a house that was, broken in so many ways and to have witnessed the breakdown at very close quarters of his parents' marriage,” she explained.
For the unversed, William recently welcomed the Japanese Emperor Naruhito without his Kate.