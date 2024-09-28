Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have drawn a line between their professional projects, but they are believed to be just as committed to each other personally.

Hello Magazine has reported that following their exit from the royal family, the two relocated to America for pursuing a fierce career as the new compelling power couple in town.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex soon created the Archewell Foundation together, then went on to collaborate on numerous public activities, which have now fallen in number.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced setbacks from Spotify podcast, Netflix shows, and other involvements.

Despite these failures, a source has told the news portal that the duo will be continuing a number of joint ventures backed by Archewell Foundation.

The insider said, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell.”

“Together, they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact,” the person added.

In the last 12 months, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were observed changing their strategies to tackle public engagements in different ways.

But some of it might also have to do with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet growing up and wanting to spend time with their parents, making one of them always stay at home.

King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson 'pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Prince Harry confesses his 'biggest fears' ahead of UK return
King Charles praised for thoughtful gesture as Harry gears for UK visit