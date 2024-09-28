Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have drawn a line between their professional projects, but they are believed to be just as committed to each other personally.
Hello Magazine has reported that following their exit from the royal family, the two relocated to America for pursuing a fierce career as the new compelling power couple in town.
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex soon created the Archewell Foundation together, then went on to collaborate on numerous public activities, which have now fallen in number.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced setbacks from Spotify podcast, Netflix shows, and other involvements.
Despite these failures, a source has told the news portal that the duo will be continuing a number of joint ventures backed by Archewell Foundation.
The insider said, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell.”
“Together, they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact,” the person added.
In the last 12 months, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were observed changing their strategies to tackle public engagements in different ways.
But some of it might also have to do with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet growing up and wanting to spend time with their parents, making one of them always stay at home.