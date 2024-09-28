Royal

King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating Scottish Parliament's 25th anniversary event in Scotland

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024


King Charles won hearts with his empowering and heartwarming speech at the 25th anniversary of Scottish parliament on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The Royal Family shared the delightful video of Charles speech from the parliament house in Scotland, where he went with wife Queen Camilla.

Charles looked dapper in a blue three-piece suit, holding a piece of paper while addressing his audience at the event.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland.”

He continued, “Because of its natural beauty, of course, but also because of its strength of character, based as it is on the extraordinary diversity of its peoples, whose range of ideas, skills, energy, passions, and frequently deeply-held beliefs, never cease to inspire me.”

“From the central belt, to the North Highlands, across the islands, in Ayrshire, in the Borders, the cities, towns, and villages, or the coastal communities, who, I wonder, could not fail to be moved by this complex Caledonian Kaleidoscope?” Charles added.

Today, The King spoke of his family’s deep affection for Scotland and the enduring relationship between the Parliament, the Crown and the people of Scotland during his address to the Scottish Parliament to mark its 25th anniversary.

