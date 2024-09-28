Trending

Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema

Saif Ali Khan will next star in his Telugu film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Saif Ali Khan will next star in his Telugu film Devara alongside Jr NTR
Saif Ali Khan will next star in his Telugu film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR 

Saif Ali Khan, who will next be seen in his Telugu film Devara, talked about the industry’s treatment of its heroes.

Speaking at India Today Conclave Mumbai, the Adipurush actor shared what Bollywood could learn from the Telugu cinema.

"Being really rooted with the audience they are making the film for. They (the Telugu industry) are very clear and have a strong understanding. They are grounded in our own culture. Baahubali is an example; it is kind of mythological and historical,” Saif revealed.

He continued, “Plus, they treat their heroes like gods, which, in a sense, is what commercial cinema should be."

The Bhoot Police star then further went on praising how the films are shot in the South, "The way they shoot is kind of phenomenal. We are in the same country, but it is an entirely different kind of industry. The language is different, but once the camera is on, and you are acting, it becomes a universal language.”

 He stated, “Koratala Siva (Devara director) said he would help me and cue me and I took it quite quickly. There were pages of dialogue, but it was thrilling.”

Emphasising on the production value of Telugu movies, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor elaborated, “They are making amazing movies there, which are very successful, and they shape them, mound them and treat their heroes amazingly.”

Saif Ali Khan concluded, "They make fab films. As an actor in Mumbai, if I'm good with the language and if I am not just speaking English, and they are dubbing it later, it is a new horizon for me." 

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Trending News

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Maya Ali wishes her brother all 'success and happiness' on his birthday
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with timeless clicks from Europe
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024 Winner List: Aishwarya Rai, Nani secure huge wins
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with rare family photos
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Hrithik Roshan dedicates sweet post to girlfriend Saba Azad as she bags win
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Saba Qamar unearths 'beautiful moments' from her Dubai trip
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Mahira Khan shares important advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to co-host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi?
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans