Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema

Saif Ali Khan, who will next be seen in his Telugu film Devara, talked about the industry’s treatment of its heroes.
Speaking at India Today Conclave Mumbai, the Adipurush actor shared what Bollywood could learn from the Telugu cinema.
"Being really rooted with the audience they are making the film for. They (the Telugu industry) are very clear and have a strong understanding. They are grounded in our own culture. Baahubali is an example; it is kind of mythological and historical,” Saif revealed.
He continued, “Plus, they treat their heroes like gods, which, in a sense, is what commercial cinema should be."
The Bhoot Police star then further went on praising how the films are shot in the South, "The way they shoot is kind of phenomenal. We are in the same country, but it is an entirely different kind of industry. The language is different, but once the camera is on, and you are acting, it becomes a universal language.”
He stated, “Koratala Siva (Devara director) said he would help me and cue me and I took it quite quickly. There were pages of dialogue, but it was thrilling.”
Emphasising on the production value of Telugu movies, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor elaborated, “They are making amazing movies there, which are very successful, and they shape them, mound them and treat their heroes amazingly.”
Saif Ali Khan concluded, "They make fab films. As an actor in Mumbai, if I'm good with the language and if I am not just speaking English, and they are dubbing it later, it is a new horizon for me."