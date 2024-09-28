Maya Ali wishes her brother all 'success and happiness' on his birthday

Maya Ali shares a loving bond with her brother Afnan Qureshi and her latest post is proof!
Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, the Diyar-e-Dil actress shared a bunch of lovely photos from her brother’s intimate birthday celebrations.
To make her brother feel special, the diva penned a heartwarming note that read, "Happy birthday to my one and only, and my ultimate strength @afnan_q420. You have no idea how important you are to me. I feel the happiest to see you, and the man you have become.”
She added, “May all your dreams come true and you achieve all your goals Ameen. May this new number bring lots more success and happiness in your life. Baba will be very happy and proud, and smiling from above.”
In the first two images the duo displayed their beautiful sibling bond while smiling into the camera lens. In the next, the Parey Hut love actress planted a kiss on her brother’s cheek.
Next showed Maya having the time of her life posing with other members of her family as the scrumptious cake lay ready to be cut.
Her carousel then took a turn as the birthday party transformed to their throwback cherished memories together.
Maya Ali, who is an avid traveller, has lately blessed IG feeds with picturesque insights from Glasgow city.