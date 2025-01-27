Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot 

Neelam Muneer Khan is ready to take the spotlight again!
Turning to her Instagram page on Monday, the Chupan Chupai actress documented her post-wedding glow in a selfie, revealing she is back to the usual work grind.
In the mirror selfie, Neelam looked drop dead gorgeous as she shared her excitement ahead of something big.
”Im baaaack! After some amazing time, I’m excited to be back doing what I love. . ready to dive back in with a fresh perspective and a heart full of love,” Neelam penned.
The newlywed added, “Thank you everyone -my fans Media social media channels actor’s bloggers and many more for your continuously love and support. I have so much respect for you. love you all my heart.”
Neelam’s recent post from the raised excitement levels of all her fans looking forward to see her on screen.
This post came mere a day after the superstar shared a super-cute picture with her husband Rashid wishing for a prosperous future ahead, “Grant us love, faith, trust and the ability to live in harmony and fill us with joy.”
To note, Neelam Muneer Khan walked down the aisle with her better half in Dubai earlier this month.