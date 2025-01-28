Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road Home to undergo renovation: Details 

Latest reports about Shah Rukh Khan’s Carter Road home emerge!
SRK’s renowned residence on Carter Road, named Amrit is slated for redevelopment, revealed sources.
Located in Mumbai’s most upscale areas, the property is a prominent landmark tied to the actor and his family.
According to Etimes, Varun Singh, the Founder of SquareFeatIndia, revealed that the committee will finalise two developers to assess which one is the best suited for the redevelopment project.
Singh states, “Around 10 builders had expressed interest in redeveloping the property, with 7 of them presenting their proposals to the society."
He added, “In the coming week, the committee might select two developers and evaluate their suitability for the project.”
Actor-Producer Viveck Vaswani earlier in an interview shared that before Shah Rukh Khan got hitched he lived in the Vaswani’s house. After his marriage to Gauri Khan he moved to an empty luxurious flat situated next to The Taj Lands End.
To note, Carter Road is a highly desirable area in Bandra known for its prestigious residential and commercial properties.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after a four-year gap with Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King alongside Suhana Khan.