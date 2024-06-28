Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post

Ariana Grande has given a message of “love” to her haters on her 31st birthday.
Ariana has been receiving a lot of hate for her “pretty fascinating” remarks about a serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
The Side to Side hitmaker posted a cute picture of herself sitting on a floor eating cucumber slices.
Ariana captioned her black and white birthday post, "Thank you and love you hello 31 :)"
Her comment section was swarmed with birthday wishes in no time.
The Wicked star’s mother commented, "I love you my sweet sweet angel."
Her pal Imogen Heap reflected on their friendship, "Happy birthday gorgeous creature! Xx sending you some cooked lentils and beans to mark our meeting for your 21st. Did you spend the evening a little nervous driving up and down a dark rural lane to get to your destination this year? Wow, times were different then.”
The we can’t be friends crooner posted a small video clip on her birthday of her childhood to reflect on her journey.
Recently, Ariana made some controversial remarks on Podcrushed podcast with host Penn Badgley.
She shared that, “Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating.’”
After her statement got viral, netizens started giving her backlash.