Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy

Kiara Advani could not stop lauding the efforts of the Indian cricket team, who bagged a win against South Africa at the T20 World Cup
After months of giving their sweat, blood and tears the the men in blue have finally taken home the trophy.
The Kabir Singh actress turned to her Instagram page at midnight to share heartfelt congratulations
Accompanying the post, she penned a lengthy appreciation post honoring the efforts of the entire team
" Wooohooo congratulations Team India! What a fantastic tournament and finale. Lead brilliantly under @rohitsharma45, spectacular performance by all the players, and @jaspritb1 are you even real@ viratkohli your speech today, heart so full to see @rahuldravid official win as the coach!!!!! Team Indiaaa brings it home."
Advani’s congratulation post amassed more than a 4 million likes in just no time.
Kiara Advani tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in February, last year in an intimate affair.
Several other Bollywood celebrities too came forward and expressed admiration for the team including the likes of Anushka Sharma, who turned cheerleader for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.