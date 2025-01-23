Kate Middleton challenges senior Royal with shocking plan as future queen

Kate Middleton is set to follow in late Princess Diana's footsteps as she gears to make some changes in the representation of British Royalty.
The Princess of Wales, who has returned to her royal duties in September last year, nine-months after her constant battle with cancer is tipped to introduce a brand new approach to sustain monarchy as the future Queen.
A well-placed source has dished details on Kate's shocking plan to make royal family "tighten their belts" after the firm witnessed an eye-popping increase in the sovereign funds in 2025.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the funding the royal family receives from taxpayers via sovereign grant has increased by more than 50 percent, to $165 million in 2025.
An insider told In Touch, "seeing the royals flaunting their wealth is a huge turnoff."
The source added of Kate that she "wants the family to tighten their belts and be more humble."
"She also wants the family to get out there and be hands-on and approachable," added the insider.
However, as a senior working Royal, Princess Anne, doesn't endorse new changes in the representation of monarchy.
"Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh, let’s do it a new way,’" said Anne in an interview.
Reflecting on a disastrous 1969 documentary about the Royal family, which revealed too much about the personal lives of the members, Anne continued, "I’m at the stage [of], ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel."
"We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics,’" she added.
Prior to this an inside exclusively told the same outlet that Prince William "wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straightaway."
"He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the royals," added the source.